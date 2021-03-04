Old Woodstock Hospital occupants chase away City police

Cape Town - People occupying the old Woodstock Hospital have accused the City of resorting to bullying and intimidation while a court case is pending, after law enforcement officers and police stormed the property with cameras on Monday. In a video taken by the occupants, the law enforcement officers are seen being chased away by the residents while screaming, “They want to intimidate us. This is our home, we are going nowhere.” This occurred while the occupants, represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), are expected to respond to the City’s application for a court-ordered survey of the almost 1 000 occupants after the Western Cape High Court granted them an opportunity to respond. Reclaim the City’s Woodstock chapter leader, Denver Arendse, said the law enforcement officers came inside the yard and immediately commanded the cameras to take pictures of the outside building. “Some of them wanted to force their way into the building, but we blocked that, because our argument was that we are open for engagement. They had to come and engage with us so that we know what needs to be done.”

However, the City said the Metro Police Camera Unit was tasked with taking photographs of the building, particularly damaged infrastructure.

“The City refutes the claims of bullying and intimidation. In fact, officers left the facility when a group of people started gathering at the entrance, in order to avoid any potential conflict.”

Said Arendse: “The City wants to intimidate us and wait for our response so that they can use that against us. Law enforcement will not say their full mandate on why they are coming here. We are adamant that we do want that in the future unless they engage us.

“They want to file for eviction, and should the court grant them the survey, they would come and ask the people to leave voluntarily, and that is irrelevant because where will people go,” he said.

CALS attorney Basetsana Koitsioe said: “We would like to emphasise that the City was not successful in their application to survey the property, and that it’s unclear who sent the police and under whose authority they entered the building and took footage of people without their consent.

“This disregards their rights and further disregards the matter currently before the court.”

