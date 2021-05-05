Ombudsman to probe woman’s claims that SAPS told her to investigate her own rape

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for an urgent investigation into the report of woman being told by SAPS officers to investigate her own rape case.

The Cape Times reported on Tuesday that a woman went to Site B police in Khayelitsha and claims that she was told by police that she looked “too relaxed” and that she should investigate her own rape case, when she tried to report the matter.

Fritz has called for an urgent investigation by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman into the report.

The woman claimed that while taking her statement the attending SAPS officers apparently told her that she “did not look like someone who had been through a traumatic experience” and that she “looked too relaxed”.

She added that the police told her she and a friend should try to “trap the suspect” and attempt to establish his whereabouts so that the SAPS could arrest him.

“This kind of thing is happening too often. We cannot have a situation where victims of gender-based violence are treated with such disdain and disrespect by the very officers of the law that are supposed to offer protection,” Fritz said.

“This incident is one of the reasons why the majority of rape victims don’t report rape cases, and this needs to end.”

He added: “While we have already asked the Western Cape Police Ombudsman to systemically investigate the way in which gender-based violence cases are handled when reported at SAPS stations, I am also requesting the Ombudsman to investigate this particular case as a matter of urgency.

“My request for this investigation to be expedited by the Ombudsman is based on the need to hold the SAPS officials in question accountable,” Fritz said.

“And, if the investigation finds the allegations to be true, I will then call for disciplinary proceedings to be instituted against the said officers.”

Fritz said that as MEC, he wants to emphasise that the province has zero tolerance for any forms of gender-based violence and will act against all instances where it shows itself.

Cape Argus