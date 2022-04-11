Ombudsman’s investigation into SAPS drug den failures welcomed

Cape Town - Western Cape Police Ombudsman Oswald Reddy said he intends to investigate the failure of the police to address and effectively shut down notorious drug dens in the province. Community Policing Forums (CPF) in Cape Town welcomed the investigation. They said their communities were different and therefore crime-fighting strategies should be different.

Story continues below Advertisment

CPF structures are the only recognised consultative forums that can relay residents’ policing concerns or suggestions to their designated policing precincts. Belhar CPF chairperson Godfrey Lang said he was happy to learn of the plans by the ombudsman’s office to investigate where the SAPS was falling short. “In Belhar, we are making good progress in terms of ridding our streets of drug activity. The appointment of our new colonel was exactly what we needed, and we can already see the difference and even plan long-term resolutions.”

Kensington CPF chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg said: “We support the decision to look into SAPS. It is long overdue. We have seen over the years that although resources are being deployed and new units are being created, we still have drug dens popping up in suburbs or in informal settlements on the Cape Flats, so we do support this investigation.” “This must not be a punitive measure, but more a strategy on how we can better tackle the scourge of drug activity across the City of Cape Town or the province,” Steenberg said. Grassy Park CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers said: “We know the modus operandi for addressing drug outlets. Shebeens and drug dens differ from area to area. Here in Grassy Park, our police have a very hands-on approach concerning drug dens. They do whatever they can to raid drug dens and places where illicit activities are taking place.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I would lay blame for the unsuccessful attempts of the police to close drug dens at the feet of the justice system,” Jonkers said. Bishop Lavis, CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “The way our communities are going down due to drugs, anything that looks like it will help we welcome. “For us, this investigation could finally be what compels our police to up their game in terms of the drug issue in our towns.”

Story continues below Advertisment

In June last year, the SAPS confirmed the existence of 1 577 drug houses operating in the province, of which 53% were said to be based in the Metro, said DA provincial community safety spokesperson Reagen Allen. “Perpetual mismanagement and under-resourcing of police makes it extremely difficult for this mandate to be achieved. The success of this investigation will contribute immensely to crime-fighting efforts,” said Allen. [email protected]