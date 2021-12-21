Omicron dominant variant in the Western Cape, accounting for most of the infections

Cape Town - The provincial Health Department has revealed that Omicron is the dominant Covid-19 variant in the Western Cape, accounting for most of the infections. The Western Cape reported 40 400 active cases, 572 126 confirmed cases to date and 511 435 recoveries by on Monday.

There have been 20 291 Covid-related deaths. Around 9 544 reinfections have occurred. “At present, there is no evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease in unvaccinated people. To date, vaccines appear to still provide strong protection against severe disease from omicron and remain our best defence,” Health Department spokesperson Marika Champion said. “You may have Covid-19 if you develop a cough, sore throat, loss of your sense of smell or taste, or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.”

On Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases across the country showed that most new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (23%). The Western Cape accounted for 18% of new cases. Meanwhile, PathCare has joined pathology laboratories Ampath and Lancet in the agreement to reduce and cap their prices for Covid-19 PCR tests at R500, ordered by the Competition Commission. In October this year, the Council for Medical Schemes lodged a complaint with the Commission, saying that private laboratories were charging exorbitant and unjustifiable prices for a Covid-19 test – between R850 and R900.