Sibusiso Vilane wants to use his #OMTOM2018 to change the lives of children, while also preparing for his summit of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. Picture: Supplied

The 2018 Two Oceans Marathon, one of Cape Town's premier events of the year, is on track to take place on Saturday, 31 March.





The 49th consecutive Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon will remain on the traditional route via Chapman's Peak, Hout Bay and Constantia once again this year.





The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon, under the rules of IAAF, Athletics South Africa (ASA) and Western Province Athletics (WPA) is no small feat. The grueling, character building Ultra Marathon will be attempted by thousands of citizens, and amongst them, we have South Africa’s mountain climbing champion Sibusiso Vilane.





Each runner has a specific reason or purpose for taking on the big challenge ahead, but for Vilane, it’s quite a goal.





“When I line up at the start of the Two Oceans ultra-marathon on 31st March, this will mark the beginning of multiple challenges I have set for myself this year. This will lead to my attempt to summit Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen in May.





These events are personal ambitions but with a purpose. This year’s Two Oceans will be my 5th yet it will be the most purposeful because all my efforts of trying to finish the 56 gruelling kilometres of the race will be for the education of an African Girl Child”, says Vilane.





In order for a person to successfully complete the marathon, one would have to endure and surpass a health screening, avoid musculoskeletal injuries, get through muscle cramping, possible skin problems, gastro-intestinal issues and exercise induced postural hypotension.





But all of this won’t get Vilane down, as his purpose is to cross the finish line in preparation for attempting to Summit Everest in May and running the Comrades Marathon in June.





“I will be running to raise funds through support donations from followers and willing people to lay a helping hand in assisting me to change the life of one girl at least. Education is one of the values I value much in life.





"This comes from my own background where without support from my biological father, people came into my life and afforded me an education opportunity which changed and shaped my life and future. I do not have the finances to help a needy child as I would love to, but I have the gift of a physical and able body from God and hence my willing to use it for the benefit of others.





"My hope is that while running the Two Oceans ultra-marathon this year, every kilometre I run will change the life of a child. I know that the race will be tough for me, I know that I will suffer along the way, but for the benefit of an African Girl child, I am prepared for the day and I will give it my all to cross the finish line," Vilane said.





Vilane was a part of a group that attempted to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in 2016 as part of an initiative that saw South Africans try summit the mountain for Mandela Day.





Among them was South Africa’s racing champion, Gugu Zulu. Zulu unfortunately did not summit that year, as he had succumbed to respiratory disorders.





For this, Vilane feels very sorry and wishes to be there for the little girl that Zulu had left behind.





“Receiving the finisher’s medal will mean nothing to me if I don’t raise a penny through my efforts at the Two Oceans Marathon. I appeal to all those who follow me and all who have a willing heart to please support me and make all my efforts worth it.





"A small donation for every kilometre I run will go a long way in changing the world of a girl child in need of education.





"Join me, let us run Two Oceans together, let us climb Mount Everest together and let us finish with the Comrade Ultra Marathon together!





"I believe we can!





"Alternatively, you can follow my race and climb via the Inzdr app where I will share my journey with you. Each person can subscribe to my channel where all proceeds will go towards #EducationForGirlsEducation. The time is now!"





As part of our DNA to make a change in the lives of South Africans, the Cape Argus calls on our readers to support Sibusiso Vilane in his quest to raise funds for all girls of South Africa who are need of an education, but who do not have the means to make this possible.





As athlete, mountain climber, author and motivational speaker, Vilane remains true to his DNA where he strives constantly to create a world where people’s lives are impacted positively. One of the ways he is doing this, is to climb Everest to light a spark through driving the sponsorship campaign, raising funds to take girls to school. Let us all stand behind him so that we can become an active part of the change.





How you can join Vilane on his journey:

1. Subscribe to Vilane’s channel where you can follow behind the scenes of Vilane’s journey to the summit for about R26 a month - where his subscription revenue will go towards #ClimbingEverest4GirlsEducation. Download the Inzdr app from Google Store or iTunes Store, then subscribe to Sibusiso Vilane’s channel.

2. Show up with your placards in support of Vilane during the Ultra Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, 31 March 2018, Cape Town.

3. Join him at the base of Mount Everest where he will attempt to Summit in May 2018.

4. Show up with your placards in support of Vilane at the 2018 Comrade Marathon on 10 June along the Comrade marathon route all the way to the finish in Durban.







