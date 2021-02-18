Once-homeless businessman from Blackheath now on a mission to inspire others

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A businessman from Blackheath, who was once homeless, is on a mission to improve the lives of disadvantaged young men from local communities by expanding his upliftment initiatives to include even more young men. Fondly known for his generous spirit, Clarence Julius has, over the years, extended his support to young entrepreneurs from all walks of life, some of whom had also been homeless. “I started with nothing, coming from the ruins of Bonteheuwel with no education or social support behind me. I even know what it’s like to be homeless, because at one point in my life I was a vagrant. “However, despite my circumstances, I worked hard to better myself and secure my future. That is why it’s so important for me to look back and give back to those who have less. Knowing how hard it is, I want to be an inspiration to young men from impoverished communities, I want to show them that there is life behind the walls of their communities,” he said. Julius, who runs a successful security company, Executive Pro-Active Security Services, based in Blackheath, on Wednesday hosted an event to recognise his colleagues and business partners who have supported his work and initiatives since he began his own business in 2015.

“I’ve come a long way for a Grade seven drop-out and I wouldn’t have made it if not for God and the men and women who supported me along my journey. I want to be that for other young men,” said Julius.

Rushay Esau, one of the young men who has worked with Julius, said that when he met Julius he had less than R10 in his pocket.

“I had close to nothing on me, and yet he saw the potential in me. He allowed me to gain independence and supported me throughout my journey. What he did for me was amazing and I can’t wait to see him do that for other young men out there.”

Julius’s future goal is to build ties with several communities across Cape Town that he will support by uplifting young men from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Giving back and mentoring young men, for me, is elite. There is nothing more rewarding. Throughout all the initiatives I have facilitated - even during the height of Covid-19 - my plan speaks to who I truly am,” said Julius.

Cape Argus