One City staff escort has died and another left injured, after the duo was attacked in Athlone

Cape Town - In unrelenting attacks on staff working at City-owned infrastructure facilities, two security guards hired to protect workers came under attack in Athlone, with one succumbing to gunshot wounds. The guard was with his partner on Friday when they were attacked in The Vlei, Belgravia. They were at a shop when they were confronted by alleged gang members.

The 26-year-old victim’s service pistol was stolen, while his partner was unharmed. The deceased and his partner have not been named. According to water and sanitation mayco member, Zahid Badroodien, the fatal shooting happened at 10am on Canal Road. “The exact details of the attack are still being established.

“However, it would appear that the two security escorts were guarding the sewer pump station whilst an electrical contractor linked to the Water and Sanitation Directorate was undertaking work at the facility. “The two security guards, in plain clothes, went to the tuckshop across the small foot bridge where alleged gang members had confronted them. “At this time the security guards were shot at. They returned fire and unfortunately one escort suffered fatal injuries.

“One of the security guards managed to get away without injuries.” Badroodien said gang-related violence was prevalent in the area. “Between the Americans and Fancy Boys gang members,” he said.

“Without speculating it may be that these security escorts were caught between gang-related activities who mistook these security guards for gang members from a rival gang.” Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said Athlone detectives registered a murder and attempted murder case. “According to reports the deceased and his colleague were escorting personnel of the City of Cape Town electrical department.

“At a premises (shop) in Canal Road, Belgravia, they were approached by armed unidentified males who randomly shot at them fatally injuring the 26-year-old. “His colleague ran for cover and on his return found his partner with gunshot wounds to his body. “He was declared deceased by medical personnel. His service firearm was taken. The motive is robbery.”

Three weeks ago, on April 25, two security guards were gunned down in Philippi East. Mayor Geordin HillLewis offered a reward of R100 000 for any information that may lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]