One-day Muizenberg fair to explore all things fynbos over the weekend

Cape Town - Environmentalists, conservationists, artisans and artists are set to converge for a one-day fair centred on the treasured fynbos. FynbosLIFE, (Locally Indigenous Flora Education) a Muizenberg-based wildlife charity and non-profit organisation will host, for the second year, a fair on Sunday from 10am to 4pm at the Zandvlei Lookout, 57 Promenade Road, Muizenberg.

The organisation was founded by botanical ecologist Dr Caitlin von Witt in 2015, and formalised as a non-profit company in 2019. Run by botanists, ecologists and horticulturists, FynbosLIFE promotes the rehabilitation, restoration and conservation of fynbos across Cape Town. Von Witt said: “Cape Town is part of the Cape Floristic Region, considered one of the world’s six floral kingdoms, and is recognised by Unesco as a Heritage Site for its rich and diverse flora, as well as its high numbers of endemic species. FynbosLIFE is on a mission to restore, conserve and raise awareness of the Fynbos Biome and its associated flora and fauna.”

The fair will include more than 30 conservation and nature-based organisations, 50 fynbos-themed artisans and vendors, six environmental education-focused children’s activities, two interactive fynbos art workshops, a book signing, and a screening of the new Save Our Seas Foundation short film, Older Than Trees. The fair will also showcase the outstanding work done by the organisation and serve as a fund-raising event to sustain current and future projects. FynbosLIFE is working on ecological restoration projects at Blaauwberg Nature Reserve, Haasendal Nature Reserve, Kuils River and Tokai Park, as well as rehabilitating a large stormwater retention pond in Mitchells Plain.