Cape Town - One man was killed and eight others injured early Monday morning following a taxi rollover on the N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive in Newfields, Western Cape. ER24 medics, along with Life Healthcare and Metro Services, arrived on the scene to find the Fire Services already in attendance. A taxi was found lying on its side off the main road.

On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the taxi. Fire Services carefully extricated the man and assessed him, finding that he had sustained numerous injuries.

Whilst medics were treating the man, his vital signs rapidly diminished. CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated.

Unfortunately, after 30 minutes, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by Life Healthcare.

Eight other patients were assessed on the scene with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.