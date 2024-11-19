One dead, two injured in Eerste River daylight attack

Cape Town - A lone gunman caught on video chasing three victims in broad daylight before opening fire, killing one person and wounding two others, has yet to be arrested. The video has been shared on social media, and shows how the victim is murdered in the attack Sunday afternoon.

The 17-second clip shows six people running along Himalaya Street in Heather Park, Eerste River. One man falls, and the others continue to run as bullets rain. The gunman, wearing a cap, blue top and grey shorts, comes into the frame pointing a gun towards the group.

He moves close to the deceased, continuing to shoot and then walks away while shooting at a man wearing a white top and red pants who is trying to run from the bullets. The shooter then runs out of the frame. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon, where a 36-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and two adult males shot and wounded, are under investigation.

“According to reports, the victims were sitting outside when they were approached by an unknown man who took out a firearm and shot them. The victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment, where the 36-year-old victim was declared deceased on arrival at the hospital. “The other victims are receiving treatment. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.” Twigg said Kleinvlei detectives are investigating a murder and two attempted murder cases.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS application anonymously. Kleinvlei Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Hubert Kemp, said it is gang recruitment season in the area. “We suspect the shootings that have taken place are gang related.

“Those who refuse to be gangsters are killed as they just did with my son who was killed on November 9. “It doesn’t matter who you are and how old you are, these gangsters will shoot you because you don’t want to be in the gangs. Eerste River has become a war zone.” Twigg said police are trying to clean the streets of illegal guns after arresting a suspect in an unrelated matter.

“Members of Kleinvlei Crime Prevention Unit responded to a complaint of a shooting in Forest Village, Eerste River on Saturday night and while approaching the street address they came under fire and the members retaliated. “One suspect was wounded and another was arrested. Two 9mm pistols with ammunition were recovered. “They face charges of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and attempted murder. The wounded suspect was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.