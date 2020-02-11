According to the Somagwaza Institute, more than 900 initiates participated in this initiation season which started late last year until last week.
Sikelela Zokufa, chairperson of the institute, a body which co-ordinates initiation sites in the Western Cape said the season was a success despite one initiate’s death in Worcester.
Zokufa said the death was caused by sickness “not related to the custom”. He said the initiate was on medication which the family and carers did not take note of.
The Western Cape had a 99.74% safe passage rate for initiation in the last winter initiation season with no death reported. However, Zokufa said there were no deaths reported in the metro, this season.