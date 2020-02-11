One death over summer initiation season









Initiates take part in the rite of passage commonly referred to as ulwaluko or “going to the mountain” in Qunu, Eastern Cape. Picture: REUTERS Cape Town - At least one initiate has died during this year’s summer initiation season in the Western Cape, traditional leaders reported. According to the Somagwaza Institute, more than 900 initiates participated in this initiation season which started late last year until last week. Sikelela Zokufa, chairperson of the institute, a body which co-ordinates initiation sites in the Western Cape said the season was a success despite one initiate’s death in Worcester. Zokufa said the death was caused by sickness “not related to the custom”. He said the initiate was on medication which the family and carers did not take note of. The Western Cape had a 99.74% safe passage rate for initiation in the last winter initiation season with no death reported. However, Zokufa said there were no deaths reported in the metro, this season.

Zokufa said the institute noted a number of challenges that he said “needed prioritisation, and if left unattended would compromise tradition”.

Lack of proper initiation sites, availability of water on the sites and lack of parents commitment remained great concern for the institute.

Dehydration has been identified as one of the major causes of initiate deaths in the Eastern Cape.

Zokufa also called on the government to provide the forums with land for initiation sites, adding that the metro only had one rezoned site situated in Langa.

“The City of Cape Town doesn’t want to get involved with initiation things. Most of our sites have been invaded by community members who erected their shacks and this has put a strain on some of the available sites,” he said.

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport head of communications Tania Colyn said the season ended last week and requested enough time to consolidate the reports and “have all the feedback collected from the season”.

