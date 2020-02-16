Cape Town - A staff member was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment, after six armed robbers attempted to rob a jewellery store at the Somerset Mall on Sunday morning.
Wiedaad Adams, Somerset Mall's marketing manager, confirmed the incident and said an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery store occurred at 10:17am.
Adams said six armed men entered the mall and five security guards were held hostage. She said the men smashed the window of the jewellery store which immediately activated the security shutters, however, Adams said the perpetrators escaped with no jewellery.
Strand Neighbourhood Watch said the robbers smashed the window of the Van Deijl Jewellers store with a hammer.
Adams said upon their exit, the robbers entered a sunglass store and stole several sunglasses.