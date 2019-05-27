SAPS are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting that occurred at a tavern in Khayelitsha early Monday morning. File picture: Supplied

Cape Town - South African Police Services (SAPS) have confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha at a tavern. Reports had previously stated that eight people were killed but police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana revealed that this was not the case.

“According to information the incident occurred on Sunday, 26 May at 03:40, a unknown suspect randomly shot at patrons inside the tavern. A 25-year-old man was fatally wounded while four other victims aged between 21 and 23-years-old were wounded and transported to a medical facility for treatment,” said Rwexana.

Rwexana added that no arrests have been made so far.

* Police detectives appeal to the community, anyone with more information about this incident is requested to contact Harare SAPS on 021-363 9000 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Cape Argus