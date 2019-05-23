One person killed in an accident on the N2 outside Sedgefield, Western Cape on Thursday morning. Picture: Traffic Chief/Supplied

Cape Town - One person killed in an accident on the N2 outside Sedgefield, Western Cape on Thursday morning. It was believed that a truck transporting Volkswagen vehicles collided with another vehicle.

Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said the truck and a bakkie were involved in an accident, and the bakkie driver sustained fatal injuries.

Africa said the truck swerved off the road after the collision.

"The N2 between Sedgefield and Wilderness was temporarily closed," Africa said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring confirmed that a man was killed when a bakkie collided with a truck on the N2 Highway in Sedgefield.

Meiring said ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at 09h35 to find the Metro and Metro Rescue Services already in attendance.

"A wrecked bakkie was found lying on the side of the road with a man found lying trapped inside," Meiring said.

He said local authorities closed off the road while Rescue Service used specialized rescue equipment to free the man from the vehicle. The AMS Medical was called to the scene for further medical assistance.

"Once freed, paramedics initiated CPR and several advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead," Meiring said the driver of the truck escaped injury.

Meiring said the details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

