Cape Town - The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) has urged residents to come forward with information after four people were shot in 8th Avenue on Saturday night. One of them died and three others were wounded.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Grassy Park police attended to a complaint on Saturday. Upon their arrival in 8th Avenue Grassy Park, they found the body of an unidentified man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Two males and one female were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” Swartbooi said the motive for the attack was believed to be gang-related.

He said the suspects fled and were yet to be arrested. CPF deputy chairperson Nicole Jacobus said they couldn’t confirm whether the shooting was gang related or not. “We believe there are enough resources, the police are patrolling and we see the neighbourhood watch members also in the streets during the week and at weekends.

“We can’t say there is a war when we have shootings here and there. “We as the community need to play our part in reporting crimes. “The police can’t be everywhere, they do visible policing, we don’t know what more they can do.

“We can’t keep protecting criminals. We need to stand together, we need to work with the uniformed staff, people should join the neighbourhood watch and also community members need to be aware of their surroundings.” Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said between April and September 2023, 404 murders were attributed to gangsterism. “Of these, 74 are innocents, and they had no gang affiliation. There are families today who are still reeling due to these unscrupulous characters. The mandate of the SAPS’ Anti-Gang Unit is to disrupt and stop all gang activities across our province.”