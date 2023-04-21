Cape Town - Over 200 people gathered for one more mass iftar (fast-breaking meal), as Muslims solemnly prepare to bid farewell to the holy month of Ramadaan. Since the start of the holy month, there has been an increase in mass street and community iftars fostering a sense of community and closeness, and increased charity and prayer.

Hundreds of people from across religions and denominations gathered to break fast collectively at Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront, yesterday. The iftar highlighted the impressive work done by non-profit organisation Penny Appeal South Africa. Its CEO, Shahnaaz Paruk, said: “When we heard about the initiative being focused on bringing people around for a common cause, we were ecstatic about it because it feeds right into our vision of diversity and inclusion.” As per tradition, the Crescent Observer’s Society (“Maankykers”) will gather at Three Anchor Bay this evening in an attempt to sight the new moon, signalling the end of Ramadaan and start of Eid-ul Fitr festivities.

There are predominantly two primary Muslim festivals or celebrations, Eid (feast/celebration) al-Fitr or Eid al-Adghah. According to the Muslim Judicial Council website, the Crescent Observer’s Society members are experienced maankykers who have developed close working relationships with the South African Astronomical Society, and are therefore nationally and internationally recognised. Chairperson Shaykh Safwaan Sasman said even though the new moon had been born on 28th day of Ramadaan – at 6am yesterday – the maankykers would only be going out for the moon sighting this evening. “The sighting for any month, not only for Ramadaan but for any month of the Islamic year, the sighting takes place on the 29th day of that particular month, so the sighting will therefore take place on Friday.”