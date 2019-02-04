LONGING: Katherine Elizabeth, here with her husband Cyril Samual Wagner, wait for family members to arrive. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - As preparations are under way for the commemoration of the forced removal of the people of District Six 53 years ago, one of its oldest former inhabitants has died. Katherine Wagner, 94, died in her sleep at her daughter's home in Elsies River on Sunday.

Her wish had been to return to District Six. She was one of the oldest claimants who was waiting for restitution.

Her daughter, Freda van der Merwe, said her parents were longing for the day they could return to the area.

She said her father, Cyril, was not taking the death of her mother well.

“On Sunday, when they took the body away, he had been sitting outside wondering when she would be coming back. He is not taking it very well. They had been together for 74 years.”

Catherine celebrated her 94th birthday In September. She had difficulty speaking and hearing.

Katherine married Cyril, a soldier from the Bo-Kaap, in 1944.

The newly-weds moved into Katherine’s family home, 213 Hanover Street, an area which was known as the cultural heart of the now demolished neighbourhood.

The couple stayed there for 30 years, “before pressure and evictions by the apartheid government led them to accept an offer to relocate to Silvertown, Athlone.

The couples claims for restitution were lost between 1995 and 1998. They filed another claim in 2000.

Shahied Ajam, of The District Six Working Committee, said: "As a last attempt to seek answers, they joined the District Six Working Committee in taking the department of rural development and land reform to court.”

The last time the couple went to District Six was for a drive in November.

“It's going to be very quiet without my mom. There's a huge hole in our lives and it's going to take some time to deal with it,” Van der Merwe said. “When I took them you could see how they longed to come back and just spend their final years there.”

In 2015, Cyril and Katherine joined a march, in their wheelchairs, to the steps of the City of Cape Town Civic Centre to express their concern about delays in the land claims process. But that march proved to be in vain.

Katherine’s death comes just two weeks before the District Six working committee is expected back in court to hear the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform's plan to complete its Phase 3 development.

[email protected]