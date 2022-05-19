One of the accused in the 'Black Axe' online romance scam case granted bail

Cape Town - Toritseju Gabrieal Otubu is one of eight men charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Allegedly, they had since 2011 defrauded women out of an estimated R100 million by forming romantic relationships with widows or divorcees under different aliases.

His co-accused are Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Edosa Osagiede, Osariemen Eric Clement, Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru, and Prince Ibeabuchi Mark. Otubu had filed an application to appeal his refusal of bail in Western Cape High Court after the magistrate’s court refused him and his seven co-accused bail. Otubu’s lawyer argued that his refusal of bail was based on a collective reasoning for all eight accused and the findings were unsupported by specific evidence for refusing bail for Otubu.

Six of the eight men have received formal requests for extradition to the US, but Otubu is not one of them. Acting Judge Geoffrey Carter said in his judgment: “It is a well-known fact and due process that the personal circumstances of an individual must be ascertained and canvassed fully, in order to apply the principles of fair justice to the individual measured against the interests of society.” The judge said the approach of the magistrate was “wrong and misguided”, and that the State failed to give evidence which indicated that Otubu was a flight risk or that he might tamper with witnesses.

He further said: “Not losing cognisance of the fact that the appellant is not viewed as an awaiting-trial prisoner, but rather only a suspect under arrest with no extradition request in place, it would be prejudicial for the appellant, in all the circumstances, to be kept in custody, thereby being denied bail.” The appeal against Otubu’s bail appeal was upheld and replaced with an order that he be granted bail of R210 000. It was further ordered that he may not have any contact with any other members of the so-called “Black Axe” movement, is confined to his home in Parklands between 8pm and 7am, and must report to the police station daily.

He also may not register a new email address and is prohibited from online financial transactions. [email protected] Cape Argus