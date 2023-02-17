One of three girls accused of killing a Khayelitsha man over a bottle of gin appears in court

Cape Town - One of the three girls accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old Khayelitsha man on Sunday over a broken bottle of Old Buck Gin appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The 17-year-old, who made her first appearance, is charged with the murder of Zolani Toyana. The matter was postponed to next week.

She appeared with her mother and returns to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. The Grade 12 learner was arrested on Wednesday, three days after the incident, after a widespread outcry from friends and family over police inaction, which also led to a march on the Lingelethu West police station. Toyana was drinking alcohol together with three of the five girls he was acquainted with when the trio allegedly left with the bottle, which was half-empty.

He followed them as he had contributed to buying it. An argument ensued and it slipped and broke. The mishap angered the girls and they allegedly punched him, kicked him, and stabbed him in the neck, slicing through his jugular vein. They also pelted him with stones after stabbing him in the stomach. Outside the court, a group of friends and supporters gathered, calling for the court to not grant her bail and that the court “make an example of them”.

The incident sent shockwaves through Khayelitsha and reignited long-standing concerns over underage drinking among youngsters. One of the marchers, who asked not to be named, said: “All three of them must face the full might of the law, whether underage or not. We can’t have kids of school-going age drinking alcohol and engaging in all these illegal activities only to be told that they are underage when they have to be punished. The Toyana family and the community have lost a valuable member and for that, someone must answer.” Family member Naledi Nofemele called on the police to act swiftly to ensure that the other two girls were brought to book.