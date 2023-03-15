One of two metro police officers has been arrested in connection with a robbery

Cape Town - Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said he was disappointed following the arrest of one of the two metro police officers who were allegedly part of the group of suspects who robbed a business in Athlone Industria on Friday. Sharing the news on his online platform, Smith said: “I am deeply disappointed and angered to learn that two metro police officers were allegedly part of a group of officials from various external agencies, involved in an apparent business robbery that is currently being investigated by the SAPS.”

Smith said the City became aware of the allegations, contacts were made involving SAPS and the Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU) traced and arrested one of the officers and handed the matter over to SAPS for further investigation. The City has also been actively involved in and supported the investigation, which is ongoing. “I call on SAPS to fast-track the investigation so that we can establish the facts urgently, and offer the City’s ongoing support where it is needed. While no institution is immune from its staff becoming involved in criminal activities, the manner in which such actions are dealt with by the agency will determine the reputation and ethical culture of the institution.

“If the allegations are true, it would bring shame to the department and I am grateful for the swift and effective disciplinary action already undertaken by management of the directorate. The MPD officer arrested has already been served with a pre-suspension letter,” said Smith. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your enquiry are under investigation. According to reports, four males and one female - some of whom were armed - entered a business premises in Athlone Industria on Friday 10 March 2023. “They threatened the staff and fled the scene with the security guard and an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables. The suspects dropped the victim near to Johnson Road.