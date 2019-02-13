City Fire and Rescue Services have confirmed that one person has been injured in the shack fires occurring in Du Noon. Picture: One Second Alerts/Supplied

Cape Town - The City Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that one person has been injured in the shack fires occurring in Du Noon on Wednesday. City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Edward Bosch said that the firefighting services responded to numerous wood & iron structures being alight at Cosmos street Dunoon at around 2pm.

"Three fire engines, 4 water tankers and a rescue vehicle with 25 firefighters responded to the incident," Bosch said.

"Firefighting efforts are currently underway, and 1 adult female suffered second-degree burns."

Bosch said that the woman was being attended to by City Fire and Rescue Services until the arrival of an ambulance. He also stated that the cause of the fire is not determined yet.

Chief Fire Officer, Ian Schnetler also added that the situation was becoming volatile, with reports of fire vehicle sustaining damage. Schnetler added that SAPS, Law Enforcement and Metro police were on scene.

