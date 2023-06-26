Ongoing Hanover Park gang war leaves children injured, man dead

Cape Town - Two children were injured and a man murdered in the gang war in Hanover Park. Jayden Adams, 17, was on his way to the shop when he was shot three times by three unknown gunmen.

A 9-year-old was shot in the arm on Rywood Road, while a 34-year-old man was murdered in Downburg Road at the weekend. Jayden’s uncle, Riedwaan Benjamin, said the gangsters were targeting not only each other but also innocent people. “Jayden went to the shop and then we heard that he had been shot. Apparently, three guys approached him and didn’t ask anything. He was hit twice in the stomach and once in the chest. It seems like the gangsters are targeting my family for some reason.

“They shot my other nephew a month ago and now Jayden because they didn’t join gangs. He is still in hospital, doing quite well. The bullets went through him so we hope he will come home soon.” Jayden Adams, 17, who was shot three times in Hanover Park and survived. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed Philippi police were investigating two attempted murder cases which occurred in separate incidents.

“On Friday, June 23, a 17-year-old male was shot and wounded in Agulhas Court, Hanover Park by suspects who fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. He sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach. The motive for the attack is unknown. “In an unrelated matter, a 9-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Rywood Walk, Hanover Park on June 22. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.” Twigg said Philippi police also registered a murder case after a 34-year-old man was shot on Downburg Road, Hanover Park, on Friday.