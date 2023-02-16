Ongoing investigations by Hawks led to twelve individuals arrests

Cape Town - Investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Unit and the police’s South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, assisted by Crime Intelligence, have resulted in the arrests of 12 people for fraud involving disability grants. The investigations began in April last year.

Police spokesperson Bonnie Nxumalo said: “The team arrested 10 suspects aged between 27 and 58 for allegations of fraud and corruption. They were arrested on February 13 and 14. “It is alleged that individuals from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape submitted fraudulent medical documents to apply for disability grants at Sassa offices in Malmesbury. “They were assisted by one of the suspects who is neither a Sassa nor a health employee who ‘recruited’ these individuals at a fee. The fraudulent activities were conducted with the assistance of a Sassa employee,” she said.

Sassa is said to have suffered a loss of more than R1.8 million. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are to be made. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two suspects aged 45 and 43 were arrested on February 13 for possession of illegal drugs.