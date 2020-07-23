Online retail in SA sent into overdrive

Cape Town - The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted online retail and e-commerce is now on steroids, according to Economic Futurist Daniel Silke. Silke said: “Shopping was heading this way even before the pandemic, but the lockdown gave the move an added sense of urgency to make it more compelling for the consumer.” Silke was speaking as Stats SA released its retail sales data showing an expected plunge in shopping activity during lockdown. According to Stats SA: “Retail sales volumes plunged by 12% y/y in May, from an already depressed -50.4% in April at the height of lockdown restrictions. Year-to-date, volumes have declined by 11.3% compared to the same period in 2019.”

Senior Economist at FNB Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said: “Notably, moderate volume increases were recorded for Clothing and Footwear (+2% y/y, following an 89% y/y plunge in April) as well as Hardware, paint and glass (+3.1% y/y, from -88.6% in April). In part, these reflect pent-up demand due to the easing of lockdown restrictions in May (e.g., allowing for winter clothes shopping) as well as consumers using their “idle” time at home for light DIY and/or leisure purposes”

“Looking ahead, we expect shopping activity to normalise in the coming months, as the economy gradually reopens. However, we anticipate that consumer spending will likely take a significant knock this year due to: lockdown restrictions; loss of income (and jobs) because of the pandemic,” said Mkhwanazi.

Matlou Setati, Executive of the Food Safety Initiative at the Consumer Goods Council Of South Africa (CGCSA) said: “There is no doubt that Covid-19 has changed shopping habits.”

“When it comes to shopping trends, our retailer members have developed or are developing e-commerce channels to allow consumers to purchase from the safety and comfort of their homes. We expect more people with access to online capabilities to use this shopping channel, in response to both the need to stay home and keep safe”

Managing Director of redPanda Software Leon Coetzer said: “With governments continuing to urge social distancing, many retailers are providing click-and-collect services along with kerbside pick-up – which is often enabled and supported by mobile apps.”

“In South Africa, as the country eases into Level 3 of lockdown restrictions, we have also seen popular restaurant chains KFC and Nando’s announce that they would be introducing kerbside collections and parcel delivery service Pargo recently launched a new Click and Collect Drive-Through service that allows customers to place online orders with multiple stores, and then to collect their parcels themselves at a centralised point.”

“Although many shoppers are looking forward to a more ‘normalised’ environment in which there will be no social or physical restrictions, the pandemic has undoubtedly shifted the mobile consumer journey into a super-fast gear and neither retailers nor shoppers will be willing to give up the gains made in speed and convenience. “

CEO of Lontana Apparel in Gardens, Robert Sim said: “Traditional bricks and mortar retail for small to medium sized retailers is under attack on multiple fronts, not just from e-commerce. Personnel costs and occupancy costs, in particular rates, water and electricity have risen at above inflation and generally at above the rate at which sales have risen for SMME retailers.”

Sim said: “I see large retailers with strong balances surviving and then thriving, the swing to e commerce gathering apace, many independent bricks and mortar retailers closing and some regional centres proving non-viable and shutting.”

Louis Buys, CEO of the Delta said: “Online shopping has been a lifeline for many South African shoppers who have desperately sought out safe and secure shopping alternatives amidst this strange new world of Covid-19.”

“Where previously fashion, travel and entertainment categories have been the frontrunners for consumers to enter the online retail sphere, with the grocery, pharmaceutical and alcohol categories being slower to gain traction, the spread of the coronavirus has now accelerated the adoption of online shopping for them,.” said Buys.

Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Vitality Wellness said: “We have definitely seen marked changes in shopping habits among our members during lockdown.”

Mabunda said: “A change as unprecedented as this stay-at-home period stands to have implications for how people respond to it. To this end, we anticipated changes in food purchases, and responded to them.”

“We all bought more food. Our data showed an increase in the amount spent and number of items bought. We noted the economic effects – fewer expensive healthy items like nuts and certain fish were bought, sometimes swapped for more affordable options,” said Mabunda.