Operation to rescue injured baboons in Kleinmond continues

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope (COGH) SPCA and volunteers are racing against time to rescue the remaining baboons that have been affected by the recent fires in the Kleinmond area. About 15 baboons from the troop were affected by the devastating vegetation fires, with only one of the nine baboons, identified as needing veterinary treatment, rescued.

The juvenile female baboon, Kelly, with extensive burn wounds, was rescued last week and is at an animal hospital for treatment. Kelly is scheduled to be released back to her family before the end of the week, the SPCA confirmed. The National Council of SPCAs said it had granted the COGH SPCA an out-of-area authorisation to work on the baboons in the area. Jenni Trethowan, from Baboon Matters, said one of the worst injured adult female baboons may have died.

“We first spotted a badly injured mom carrying her infant over a week ago, but for the past days we have been unable to find her. At the same time, a big adult male has been spotted often carrying a young infant. “I am praying the young baboon will be able to survive without his mom, but the extreme heat has done nothing to help the situation,” she said. COGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said the Cape Nature permit to bait the traps with food had been renewed for another 72 hours. Abrahams said conditions for darting had been extremely challenging and the injured baboons were in a ravine.