by David Biggs I stood in the clothing department of a large supermarket, trying to decide whether a particular shirt would be a welcome gift for a friend. A bright young assistant came bustling up and asked whether I needed help. “I’m trying to decide whether my friend would like that shirt,” I said. “Do you have your phone with you?” she asked. “If so, why not take a photo of the shirt and let your friend decide?”

So simple. I sometimes forget just how useful and versatile cellphones are.

Almost everybody carries a phone these days. We’re all in contact with each other no matter where we are. I think cellphones have made greater changes to our lives than any other modern invention.

Nothing comes without a cost, however, and I was reminded recently that a cellphone is a vital part of every burglar and housebreaker’s kit.

A neighbour spent a busy morning in his garden and then took his garden helper down to the local taxi rank so he could head home.

Moments later his wife decided to go shopping and headed off in her car, leaving the house uninhabited.

Within a few minutes, burglars appeared on the scene, smashed the lock on the front door with a crowbar and made off with some valuable items, including an expensive laptop computer.

The house was unattended for mere minutes. Police said somebody must have been watching the street, ready to tip off the crooks. It’s so easy.

Nobody pays attention to a man strolling along the road, or maybe sitting in the shade across the street, tapping away at his phone.

Half the people you see are communicating on their phones. But maybe this time the stroller is saying: “They’ve all left number 56, pal. The house is empty. It’s all yours.”

Sorry to be an alarmist, but we live in a lawless land.

Covid-19 is actually not the worst of our problems. Crime is. You can’t even trust our politicians any more. And they all have cellphones too.

Last Laugh

Business has been very bad during the coronavirus pandemic. One local businessman met a friend in the street the other day and the friend said: “Hey man! I was sorry to hear about the fire that burned down your shop.”

The businessman looked around nervously and said: “Shut up you fool. The fire isn’t until tomorrow.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus