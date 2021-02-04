LETTER: Capetonians should complain, but we should also pull together

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

by Farouk Cassim If ratepayers are indeed being blocked from lodging service delivery complaints or accessing their ward councillors or getting to the City Ombudsman, it is a practice I utterly deplore as a councillor. Frequency of unwarranted complaints can be irritating but the administration has a moral obligation to investigate the merits of all complaints from ratepayers and permit accountability to prevail. Unfortunately, the local government is structured in such a manner that Mayco members are not held to the same standard of accountability as ministers are. They don’t take oral and written questions from councillors. One written question to the executive mayor per council meeting is all that a councillor is allowed. Even so, my experience is that the tough part of a question does not get answered. In the December meeting, I asked the mayor, in a written question, what the situation was regarding claims for travel from representatives of different parties after the lockdown. That part of the question has not been answered even after a promise of being attended to. This arouses deep suspicion that the mayor is hiding something and it is very frustrating.

During the meeting of the Energy and Climate Change Portfolio Committee held on Monday, there were many issues that I wanted answers on. The percentage burning rate of all public and street lighting was 79% instead of the targeted 90%.

The blame was put on a high rate of vandalism and cable faults. From July to December, theft of cables and other electrical assets amounted to R6.189 million on the operating side and R2.283m on the capital expenditure side.

Over the full year, the total loss to the City from vandalism and the theft of cables etc could be in the region of R20m.

The problem of theft and vandalism is a serious one and also quite complex. Criminals use the announced schedule of load shedding by Eskom to steal cables. Criminals also attack the employees of contractors in many areas. Then there is the theft of electricity in many areas where informal settlements have sprung up.

Criminal syndicates are sophisticated and more effective monitoring systems will have to be devised to grapple with this issue which impacts on the cost and efficiency of services.

The City isn’t right in many of the things it does. On the other hand, there are societal, political and legal issues that are problematic also. Complaining is one thing that ratepayers can do.

More importantly, communities can play a huge role in protecting the infrastructure that belongs to all of us, and all scrap metal dealers in Cape Town can play their part in refusing to buy cables and other items that are clearly the assets of the City.

If we all don’t all pull together the situation is going to get really tough after April 1 when electricity prices could go up by 20%.

* Farouk Cassim, Cope, Milnerton.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).