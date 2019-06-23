Lessons in coding and robotics will give selected youngsters better prospects for employment. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Twenty-five young people from disadvantaged areas in Cape Town are to receive an opportunity to learn about coding and robotics. The youngsters, from Khayelitsha, Macassar, Blue Downs and Blackheath, will be given the chance to be trained in coding and robotics, which will have a positive impact on their individual growth and will increase their chances of finding employment.

The training will commence from July 17 at the Academia Primary school and will take place over a period of six months.

Melisizwe Computer Lab project director Candice Kern-Thomas said: “Youth from townships like Khayelitsha are most vulnerable as they have very few options available to them, and this is compounded by social issues.

“The concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution remains just that to them, a concept. Giving them access to these skills enables them to be part of the changing economy and to contribute to it meaningfully.”

Melisizwe Computer Lab provided Academia Primary school in Khayelitsha with computer equipment in 2008 as part of a project in which they help open doors for disadvantaged pupils who want to learn about Computer Application Technology (CAT).

Kern-Thomas said the aim of the project was to ensure that pupils were provided with computer infrastructure at schools because it was important for them to matriculate with some form of basic computer literacy.

“We would like to see them contributing to the digital age, not just being consumers or observers,” she said. “As the economy becomes more digitised and mechanised, skills in coding and robotics will be the driving force behind this. There is not a sector that won’t be affected by this.

“This means that the future workforce will have to have skills that are able to automate processes, build machines, drive artificial intelligence and maintain these systems.

“These skills are in short supply and indeed individuals who are trained to code and do robotics will be in demand across sectors,” she said.

Individuals from Khayelitsha and surrounding areas who are interested in the programme can apply online at https://www.mycalling.co.za/campaigns/join/16, and click on “My journey start here”.

