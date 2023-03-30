Opposition councillors voice disappointment at ‘slap on the wrist’ for Zahid Badroodien

Cape Town - City opposition councillors were on Thursday upset that former water and sanitation Mayco member Dr Zahid Badroodien (DA) received no more than a written warning despite a guilty finding by the Council Disciplinary Committee which investigated allegations that he tampered with an electricity meter at a property he owns. During the full council meeting where the matter was raised as item 50 on the agenda, GOOD Party councillor Jonathan Cupido said it was wrong that all Badroodien received was a letter of warning and accused the DA of having double standards on matters of corruption.

UIM councillor Albertus de Beer, however, said that while he did not condone Badroodien’s actions, it was wrong to kick a person when they were down and that when Badroodien had served on the Mayco he had done a good job and deserved appreciation. Making her maiden speech, councillor Nosipho Makamba-Botya (EFF), who was until recently a member of the provincial legislature, said the sanction against Badroodien was “very lenient and displayed shocking double standards”. Top picture: Councillor Zahid Badroodien at yesterday's council meeting. Screenshot She said all Badroodien had received was a slap on the wrist which did not reflect the seriousness of his conduct.

The council disciplinary committee found Badroodien guilty of contravening its code of conduct and failing to act in the best interests of the City “in such a way that the credibility and integrity of the City were compromised.” For this it issued him with a formal warning to “refrain” from future transgressions. Speaking to the Cape Argus on Thursday, Badroodien pleaded innocent of involvement in or knowledge of any tampering that took place at the property he owns.