Opposition parties in Western Cape not content with Madikizela’s suspension

Cape Town - Opposition parties in the province are not satisfied with Premier Alan Winde’s two-week suspension of Bonginkosi Madikizela from the executive council after revelations that he lied on his CV about a degree he didn’t have. Until his suspension, Madikizela was Transport and Public Works MEC. For the time being, Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers will act in his place. “I have taken the decision to suspend MEC Madikizela for 14 days, while an investigation determines all the facts. Once I have all the facts, I will make a final decision regarding Minister Madikizela and his role in my cabinet,” said Winde. Welcoming news of the suspension, the ANC called for the legislature’s Code of Conduct Committee to launch an inquiry into Madikizela’s behaviour. Cameron Dugmore, leader of the opposition (ANC) in the legislature, said: “We cannot trust the DA or the premier to investigate Madikizela.

We have seen Premier Winde give MEC Bredell a slap on the wrist when he was found by the public protector to have breached the code of ethics by unlawfully trying to interfere in a local government appointment in George.”

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said: “It is clear to us that Madikizela is a habitual liar, who has no shame about his misconduct. EFF Western Cape would consult with its legal team to pave a way forward against Madikizela, as dishonesty was a serious offence punishable by law.”

Good Party MPL Brett Herron said: “There is nothing to investigate. Madikizela has already publicly admitted to lying about his non-existent qualification. We will now lay criminal charges against Madikizela. The National Qualifications Framework Act makes it a criminal offence for any person to fraudulently claim to hold a qualification.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Madikizela has also been suspended from party activities.

In a letter to party structures, DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said deputy leader Albert Fritz would be acting in Madikizela’s position.

“We trust that all structures will carry on the great work that they are currently doing leading up to the next week’s by-elections as well as the local elections that we will be contesting later this year,” Londt wrote in a letter dated April 15.

