Opposition parties slam Ramaphosa for trip to the UK, citing he left the country in the dark

Cape Town - Opposition parties have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his international trip to the UK as South Africa struggles with persistent load shedding. They said despite the fact that there were ministers responsible for Eskom’s oversight – such as Energy’s Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises’ Pravin Gordhan – it was Ramaphosa who had to steady the ship.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa held talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and will be hosted by King Charles III over his two-day visit. Sunak said yesterday: “South Africa is already the UK’s biggest trading partner on the continent, and we have ambitious plans to turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together.” The countries announced a new partnership to help young people reach their full potential, which includes ensuring South African students were developing the most sought-after skills in the biggest growth sectors, and supporting women in business.

A partnership would be launched to support South Africa’s plans to grow its economy equitably, creating sustainable jobs and reducing inequality, and helping to drive an inclusive and sustainable recovery from the Covid19 pandemic. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that South Africa being the first country welcomed by King Charles showed the UK’s commitment to building partnerships in Africa. Ramaphosa’s visit takes place as Gordhan works with National Treasury and Eskom to find the money to buy supplies of diesel to stave off mounting levels of load shedding.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, public service workers are set to embark on strike action today, and the Monetary Policy Committee is expected to increase interest rates on Thursday amid a cost-of-living crisis faced by millions of people. DA leader John Steenhuisen took to social media yesterday and said while Ramaphosa had travelled overseas to meet with British royals, he had left “a right royal mess behind here”. “Leadership begins here at home … I’m sure that seeing our president in a fancy carriage at a fancy castle and at fancy dinners will be of little comfort to those of our citizens who struggle to feed their family tonight while they sit in the dark praying for a job. Enjoy the pomp and ceremony!” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said it was typical of Ramaphosa to leave the country in a time of crisis. “He only cuts the trip short when he realises how embarrassing it is to abandon the country to gallivant around the world.” Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader, said the country had 75 Cabinet ministers and he questioned what they were doing during this time of crisis.