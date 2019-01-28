Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - Political parties have welcomed the Political Party Funding Bill, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week, vowing to open their books when the law is promulgated on April 1. The bill provides for the establishment of two funds for represented parties: disclosure of donations and the prohibition of certain donations made directly to parties.

It also prohibits State institutions from making donations as well as receiving foreign funding.

Ramaphosa’s signing of the bill comes after parties mounted pressure on the president to sign the bill into law after it was passed by Parliament last year.

Acting ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said: "We view this as an important milestone in strengthening our democracy and enhancing transparency as a cornerstone of our democracy. We are encouraged that this law is a practical expression of the ANC's unwavering commitment to the constitutional values of fairness, equity, accountability and transparency.

"We have no doubt that this law provides the country with an opportunity to deepen our democracy and usher in a new culture of transparent funding for political parties and have no doubt that we have taken a bold step that seeks to protect and defend our young democracy.”

DA federal chairperson James Selfe said: “The DA believes in the rule of law and will conform to the provisions of this and other legislation.”

EFF leader Julius Malema said: “We have no problems. Even the EFF founding manifesto supports that all political parties declare their funders.

"Our issue was with the clause that states 'no member of a political party shall receive a donation'.”

IFP MP Narend Singh said: “In light of the ANC’s involvement with Bosasa and the rot of corrupt activities, which is now being laid bare before the South African public in the state capture commission of inquiry, we are hopeful that more allegations will come to the fore. This act will see for the first time the levelling of the playing field and halt the abuse of state resources for party-political purposes.”

Right2Know organiser Murray Hunter said: “For decades, civil society organisations have campaigned for an end to the secret deals between politicians and their donors.

"The Political Party Funding Act is the result of those efforts.”

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said the legislation is an important milestone in strengthening a multi-party democracy and creating a fair and transparent political environment.

Spokesperson of the trade union UASA Stanford Mazhindu said: “The bill will eliminate shady political dealings and lead South Africa to a more free, fair and transparent democracy. It will close the door to corruption and voters will know who pays, and therefore may have undue control over, political parties.”

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) welcomed the signing into law of the legislation. They also said they are already working on preparations for the implementation of sections of the Act from April 1.

@Jason Felix

[email protected]