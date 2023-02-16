Cape Town - During a recent briefing by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to the standing committee on education, it was revealed that 31 of its schools achieved a pass rate of lower than 60% during the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. The committee was briefed by the WCED on the 2023 admissions process, the status of school readiness for 2023, and the 2022 NSC results and pass rate, on Friday.

The 31 schools are a marked drop and the lowest number since 2018, with numbers ranging from 45 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 52 in 2020, and 40 in 2021. Two of the schools were in the Metro North district, six in the Metro South, two in the West Coast, eight in the Cape Winelands, six in the Metro Central, and seven in the Metro East. WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said zero schools in the Overberg, Eden and Central Karoo districts achieved less than 60%.

“The WCED has reduced the number of under-performing schools from 40 in 2021 to 31 in 2022. This year we hope to reduce this even further,” Hammond said. “ In 2009, 85 schools had achieved less than 60% pass rate. “Each school receives a breakdown of each subject and question in the paper – with a breakdown of how many candidates attempted to write the question, the schools average for that question, and the WCED average for that question.

“A comparison with previous years will also be made in terms of pass rates per subject. This will inform which areas require additional support within subject areas,” Hammond said. Teachers in need of support and training will also be reached, with interventions targeted at students include tuition camps and additional afternoon, weekend and holiday classes. ANC member of parliament Muhammed Khalid Sayed raised concern over the decline in the pass rate at 167 schools.