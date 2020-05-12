Options being explored for a new nuclear power plant

Cape Town - The Southern African Radiation Protection Association (Sarpa) has said it backs plans by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to explore options for a new 2500 megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant. The plan was announced by Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to Parliament’s relevant portfolio committee. Sarpa said: “Implementation of this plan will ensure the security of energy supply, which South Africa is in desperate need of. Procurement is the next step of implementing provisions in the integrated resource plan (IRP2019), which aims to respond to challenges faced within the energy sector We believe the announcement could not have come at a better time, as the country has in recent times witnessed unending energy supply challenges leading to load shedding, which affected business operations and households alike.” Sarpa said: “The South African nuclear sector had an excellent safety record. SAFARI-1 has been operating since 1965, while Koeberg’s first reactor (Unit 1) had started operating in 1984, with the second reactor (Unit 2) following suit in 1985. None of these three reactors had ever suffered from a nuclear accident.” The Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa (Niasa) said: “The implementation of the integrated resource plan, which advocates for the diversity of energy sources while at the same time ensuring the security of supply, is welcome and will set South Africa on a path of economic growth and prosperity.”

Niasa’s managing director, Knox Msebenzi, said: “Many jobs will be created in the various phases of these projects - from engineering through procurement to construction. This will be followed by many years of productive life for these plants. Niasa is ready to support the DMRE in achieving these strategic projects.”

Questioned by members of the committee about the affordability of nuclear and the 2024 procurement deadline, Mantashe said: “We are going to explore all options and if there is appetite for nuclear in the market, we will go ahead with it.”

Responding to a question by DA committee member Kevin Mileham about why priority was being given to nuclear when the introduction of further renewables capacity from independent power producers could be implemented more quickly and affordably, Mantashe said: “Any new nuclear capacity could well be built by the private sector, as had been the case with renewable energy projects.”

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union spokesperson, Khaya Xaba, said: “The announcement is a no-regret option in the long-term.”

