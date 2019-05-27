Prisoners inside Goodwood Correctional Centre where Inspecting Judge (IJ), Justice Johann van der Westhuizen, was conducting an oversight visit. The visit was part of his mandatory programme to inspect and visit correctional centres as head of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Centres (JICS). Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Melvin Volkwyn, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, has pleaded not guilty. Volkwyn, 40, made his bail application in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Friday. In his affidavit, he submitted that it would be in the interest of justice to release him on bail.

“My sexual orientation renders me particularly vulnerable in prison and I fear for my safety. On May 7, in holding cells at court, I was threatened by fellow inmates that they will force me to perform oral sex on them. This can be confirmed by the court orderly.”

Volkwyn said he was the sole supporter of his pensioner father. “I can afford R1000 bail and am willing to adhere to any bail conditions the honourable court can set.”

Orderick went missing on March 24. His body was found eight days later in a drain in Melton Rose, Kleinvlei.

According to his mother, Davideen Lucas, 28, she had left him in Volkwyn’s care, who said he had taken Orderick back to the child’s grandmother, Cornelia Scheepers.

Lucas said she discovered on March 28 that he had never been returned.

In a petition, Kleinvlei community members said: “The community of Melton Rose, Kleinvlei and Eersterivier are in favour that Melvin Volkwyn is eligible to get bail. There he is an asset and pillar to the community. Always willing to lend a hand to elders and was never a threat to children.”

The matter was postponed to June 29.

[email protected]