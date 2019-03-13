Beautiful Life Training and Community Development Association, a NPO, recently gave school pupils mini-pedicures and fitted them for new school shoes. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Paying it forward is an idea cherished by Beautiful Life Training and Community Development Association, a non-profit company based on the Cape Flats. Leading up to Human Rights Day on March 21, the organisation decided to visit one of the poorest and most gang-ridden areas on the Cape Flats, Bokmakierie in Hazendal, Athlone.

The organisation visited Bokmakierie Primary School and took along one of its partners, Samaritans Feet.

They gave the pupils of the school mini-pedicures and fitted them for brand new school shoes.

The organisation’s Wendy La Vita said: “Beautiful Life Training and Community Development Association is a non-profit company based on the Cape Flats; our contact centres are the local libraries, working across all sectors of society to alleviate poverty and unemployment, to develop potential in children and adults and to form collaborative relations between families, communities, churches, schools, businesses and civil society.”

“We believe in the principles of Ubuntu our motto states: ‘shaping a generation together’.”

The schoolchildren each received a foot spa and a pair of new school shoes to replace their worn-out ones.

It formed part of Beautiful Life’s Human Rights Month celebrations.

“On March 21, Human Rights Day, Beautiful Life Training and Community Development Association (TCDA) will be hosting a fund-raising campaign at St Peter’s Square, Observatory, to help to send children to school, train unemployed youth and feed families in crisis due to high unemployment on the Cape Flats,” La Vita said.

“Students are invited to volunteer. They will gain valuable experience and will receive a certificate from Beautiful Life TCDA.”

Visit www.beautifullifecommunity.co.za for more information.

[email protected]