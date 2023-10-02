Organisations snub EFF ‘shutdown’ at the 11th hour

Cape Town - Several organisations, including the ANC, have snubbed the EFF’s “shutdown” march planned for today. On Sunday, the provincial leadership of the ANC refused to be part of a media br iefing addressed by EFF provincial chairperson Unathi Ntame, the PAC’s Sonwabile Kuni and SA National Civic Association (Sanco) provincial leader Chris Stali.

The leaders outlined the programme for this morning, where they are expected to embark on a 9.8km walk from the Vangate field to the City’s impound yard in Ndabeni. Ntame said they (would) demand the release of taxis impounded because of the National Land Transport Act. “We believe the task team that was formed between the City, provincial government and Santaco will not address the whole issue of impoundments. The City and JP Smith are hellbent on impounding taxis. We don’t have full confidence in that process.”

Ntame said the SA National Taxi Council would not be part of the march. “We wanted a shutdown when we thought Santaco would support us and join the march but after they told us they won’t, we decided to have a peaceful march,” he said. After the press conference, the ANC called the media outside the venue and held its own press conference.

The party said it withdrew because the EFF used the word “shutdown” when it was expecting a peaceful march, and because the organisation whose name was on the permit kept saying it was their protest instead of multi-party effort. ANC provincial executive member Charlotte Heyns said: “We can’t as responsible leaders allow our people to vote for a march that is going to start at 9am and end at 7pm because it was said we are going to delay and walk very slowly until we get there late.” ANC’s provincial secretary Neville Delport issued a statement stating why they resolved to withdraw from the march.

“It was always our position that this was a multi-party march against the unlawful impoundments of taxis. It was never intended to be a shutdown led by one political party. “The mixed messages emanating in the media have convinced us that it would be unwise to participate. We are opposed to any form of shutdown. “We support a peaceful resolution of the issues facing the minibus taxi industry. The ANC calls on our members not to participate and continue with their normal activities. The ANC will continue to engage the taxi industry, civil society and all spheres of government to find a lasting solution.”

Sanco also snubbed the march. “Our unwavering stance champions a united front against the unjust impoundments of taxis, rejecting any notion of a shutdown. “In the face of conflicting media narratives, we are fuelled by revolutionary fervour to resist participation. We vehemently stand against any form of shutdown, passionately advocating for a peaceful resolution within the minibus taxi industry.

“Sanco Western Cape pledges a commitment to revolutionary engagement with the taxi industry, civil society and all levels of government to forge a lasting solution. The spirit of community emancipation guides our path towards justice and equitable change.” The newly formed People’s Movement for Change’s organiser Bazil Jacobs said they had also decided to remove themselves from the demonstration. “We feel that we were mostly excluded by the big parties and we don’t want to be involved in their fight.”