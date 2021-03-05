Organiser fined R4000 for hosting illegal event with 300 guests at school in Cape Town CBD

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement, along with police, shut down an illegal event that was attended by roughly 300 people. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that on Thursday night, officers shut down the illegal event which was hosted at a school in the CBD. The organiser was fined R4 000 for contravening multiple laws. “The organiser of the gathering, with roughly 300 people in attendance, had no permit as required by the City’s Events By-law and the national Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act. “The illegal event was held in the school’s unused swimming pool that had been converted into a skate park,” Smith said.

“It also contravened the Liquor Act by serving alcohol without a liquor licence and flouted noise pollution regulations.

“In addition, the organiser had no health and safety protocols in place. These protocols are aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 and are in accordance with the Disaster Management Act regulations.”

Current regulations, gazetted on February 28, 2021, only allow for gatherings with a maximum of 100 people for indoor facilities and 250 attendees for outdoor gatherings.

Smith added: “While the City supports the return of events and will continue to play its role as an enabler, it is important that gatherings are hosted in a safe environment that is in accordance with the law.

“Illegal events endanger the lives of patrons as a result of the lack of security and crowd management, to name but a few.”

Smith said that unregulated events during a pandemic are a major health risk that could become super-spreaders of Covid-19.

“This poses a major risk for the events industry’s recovery if we allow unregulated events to trigger more national government restrictions on gatherings.

“Our law enforcement agencies will be on stand-by to clamp down on any non-compliant events and to issue fines to the organisers,” he said.

He added that the Events Permit Office is prepared to provide support to event organisers who want to host legal events.

The City has also developed Protocols for Hosting Safe Events during Covid-19, which guides event organisers on the procedures to follow in order to secure a permit.

The protocols are available on the City’s website.

For assistance from the event permit office, send an email to [email protected]

