Cape Town - The organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, which took place in the Mother City on Sunday, have confirmed a third person has died.

"We have received the sad news that late yesterday afternoon one of our Rotary marshalls passed away in hospital," marketing, media and sponsorship director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs said.

"He was stationed on an S-bend after the Llandudno turnoff. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and we are currently investigating the incident in conjunction with the South African Police Services."

Two cyclists also died on the route on Sunday. One cyclist was involved in a crash along the route, while a second is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

"Our Rotary marshalls have always been integral to the successful running of the Cape Town Cycle Tour," Bellairs said. "Most of them work alongside us year after year in a voluntary capacity. They are part of the Cycle Tour family, as are our riders, and we are deeply saddened by this news. We ask for respect for the family’s privacy at this time. We will communicate further information when we have it, if appropriate.

"For the vast majority of our cyclists and those working behind the scenes, the 2018 Cape Town Cycle Tour reached a successful culmination after months of hard work. But three families are in mourning for the three lives lost on the route this year.

"One cyclist succumbed to his wounds at the scene of a pile-up with other cyclists at the base of Wynberg Hill, another is suspected to have experienced a heart attack going up the hill at Smitswinkel Bay, and, as stated, we are awaiting confirmation regarding the marshall," Bellairs said.

"I want to assure everyone that all measures are taken to ensure participants’ and marshalls’ safety on the route. In my 28 years working on the Cycle Tour, there have been only two trauma-related deaths on the day of Cycle Tour. Our hearts and prayers are with the families at this very sad time. We have extended our most sincere condolences," Bellairs said.

