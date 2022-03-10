Ottery couple's murder: Man employed by the Addinalls testifies in his defence

Cape Town - The man employed by an elderly couple to do odd jobs was on Wednesday called to the stand in the Western Cape High Court to testify in his defence as he is accused of killing the couple. Gcinilelitha Ngcobelothe and Lwazi Ntsibantsiba face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances for allegedly killing Rugeya and Riedwaan Addinall in their home on January 5, 2019.

Ngcobelothe did gardening for the couple before they were murdered and was called to the stand by his defence counsel, advocate Mohamed Sibda, to tell the court his version of events. He said Rugeya called him the day before the incident to do work around the house. He told her that he couldn’t commit, but that Ntsibantsiba would be available. He said when he arrived, he explained to Rugeya that he couldn’t stay because he had another job in Kraaifontein, but had brought Ntsibantsiba with him. He stayed after she implored him.

When he directed Ntsibantsiba to wash the windows his co-accused took issue with him and they had a disagreement. He told the court that his co-accused then left to sit in an open field close to the house. Ngcobelothe said he was then asked to wash the car and go to the grocery store, and he did as he was instructed. As he went to the store, he had a conversation with Ntsibantsiba, who seemed remorseful, and they went together. When they returned he put the groceries on the table and explained to the couple that he had to leave to do his other job.

He told the court he left the Addinalls in the company of Ntsibantsiba. He testified that he had a remote that was given to him by the Addinalls, so he could have access to the house. Ngcobelothe said he did return to Ottery that day, but did not go back inside the house and didn’t see the Addinall’s after that. He met his co-accused in the driveway, where he was told that the Addinall’s had left. A few days later, he was arrested for murder. The State alleged that the two men strangled the couple to death after ligatures were tied around their necks. Rat poison pellets were also put in the mouth of Rugeya. The murdered couple were 82 years old.