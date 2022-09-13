Ottery ratepayers outraged by construction project damaging their properties

Cape Town - Ratepayers in Ottery are upset with the City’s handling of their concerns about structural damages to their houses caused by the construction of the Edward Road housing project. The ratepayers’ association blames a lack of public participation for the last three months in which they had to endure damage to their properties and noise while construction continued without proper controls by the City.

The association said its members had been communicating with the City for months but were being sent from pillar to post with no one seemingly taking responsibility or showing initiative to sort out the problem. They said residents’ windows were constantly dirty, with dust from the construction spoiling curtains and blinds, and were fearful that their health might be affected. Some were experiencing ear problems since the vibrations started with crockery rattling and cracking.

Lotus River, Ottery, Grassy Park Ratepayers’ Association representative Nadiema Ismail said there was no adequate public participation and all concerns raised by residents were ignored. “We have been asking for the environmental assessment report because we needed to establish what the implications would be for us. “However, we have established that the project was approved without the environmental assessment report and they are now telling us that this was not needed.

“They are doing the opposite of what they promised would happen and our properties are falling apart. It is humanly impossible to stay in your house during the day because of the vibrations,” she said. One of the neighbours of the housing development, Yusuf Galant, said a vibration test conducted last week measured 6.5m/s², which he said exceeded the 2.5m/s² which is allowed. Mayco member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said the City was aware of the residents’ concerns and had responded to queries both by meetings and in writing.

Booi said concerns regarding vibrations and disturbance due to construction on site were first raised early in August, and a process of vibration testing was initiated. He said a specialist team was appointed and was following a three-phase approach to ensure accurate results were obtained. “The first round of tests was completed on September 7, and the remaining tests will be completed during the week of September 12. A full report on the outcome is scheduled for submission during the week of September 19,” he said.

