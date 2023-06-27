Ottoman heritage in SA celebrated at the Bo-Kaap Museum

Cape Town - Local descendants of Muhammed Dervish Effendi gathered at the Bo-Kaap Museum on Saturday to commemorate the man known as “The Last Ottoman”. The museum, located at 71 Wale Street, was formerly the residence of Effendi, who was the last official teacher at the Ottoman school in Castle Street.

Effendi was the son of scholar Mahmud Fakih Effendi, who was appointed by the Ottoman Caliphate in Istanbul to teach Islam in the Cape in 1894. Muhammed died in 1940 but his teachings, legacy and descendants live on in the local Muslim community. Historian and researcher Dr Halim Gencoglu said Saturday’s event was also held to celebrate the launch of the Ottoman Heritage Trust.

The Trust, which aims to preserve the Ottoman heritage in South Africa, will have as its trustees Effendi family descendants Nathri Effendi, Hesham Neamatollah Effendi and Farid Mannan (Pasha). Gencoglu said: “The members of the Effendi family have South African and Ottoman Heritage. Muhammed Dervish Effendi, who lived and died in this property, belongs to Ottoman heritage but his house is a historical heritage in South Africa. This is a unique feature of the Effendi family. “Numerous pupils became educated citizens in the Ottoman schools in Bree and Castle streets in Cape Town.

“The property 71 Wale Street was the residence of Turkish professor Mahmud Fakih Effendi, who died in his house in 1913 and was buried in Mowbray cemetery. “Masjid al Nur’ul Hamidia in Long Street and Masjid al Nur’ul Osman in Paarl, and Masjid al Aziz in Port Elizabeth are only some examples of Turkish cultural heritage in South Africa. “Students of Abu Bakr Effendi established the Ottoman Cricket Club and Hamidia Islam Society in South Africa.”

Dr Halim Gencoglu speaks at Bo-Kaap Museum. Picture: Taariq Halim Gencoglu added: “In spite of the long distance between Türkiye and South Africa, there is a remarkable Turkish-Islamic heritage in South Africa. Ottoman Heritage Trust aims to preserve the legacy of Effendi, Pasha, Beg and other Ottoman families in South Africa.” Muhammed Effendi’s grandson Nathri “Tubby” Effendi, who was born in the house, gave a nostalgic account of growing up in the Effendi household. “This house became the school that was in Castle Street. I can recall that people used to come here from early morning until late at night. It was a 5-star house. You got your tea, your lunch and even your supper. Some of them abused the hospitality and even slept over. That was just the warmth of this house,” he said.