Our approach to drinking must change, says Premier Alan Winde
When the sale of alcohol was suspended during levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, Winde said the provincial government noticed a marked decrease in the number of reported murders, particularly stabbings, as well as the number of hospital admissions for alcohol-related trauma incidents.
This soon changed following the unbanning on June 1, with an immediate increase in the number of murders and trauma admissions, placing an additional strain on high care and ICU units in hospitals.
“The link between alcohol and violence is well established and a ban on alcohol sales may result in a reduction in incidents of murder, gender-based violence and trauma events such as road accidents and assaults, and for this reason can have an immediate impact on hospital capacity,” said Winde.
Uta Lehmann, health director at UWC, said: “It seems to me that the renewed ban on alcohol (and the curfew) were inevitable. The lifting of the booze ban had an immediate effect on emergency rooms in health facilities in the metro, and I spoke to several health-care workers who were livid about the avoidable increase in workloads.
“So many of them are teetering on the brink of serious burnout, and I fully agree that everything must be done to avoid additional pressure on the system until we are past the peak (of the pandemic).”
Meanwhile, Winde has expressed concern over the ban on all leisure tourism accommodation.
“The tourism sector, which employs over 200 000 people in the Western Cape has been dealt a severe blow, without proper scientific evidence to support it being excluded.”
Leisure tourism accommodation that can open safely by adhering to safety protocols should be allowed to operate, he added.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus