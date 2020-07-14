Our approach to drinking must change, says Premier Alan Winde

Cape Town - A long-term behaviour change approach is needed to reduce harm caused by alcohol, says Premier Alan Winde.

When the sale of alcohol was suspended during levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, Winde said the provincial government noticed a marked decrease in the number of reported murders, particularly stabbings, as well as the number of hospital admissions for alcohol-related trauma incidents.

This soon changed following the unbanning on June 1, with an immediate increase in the number of murders and trauma admissions, placing an additional strain on high care and ICU units in hospitals.

“The link between alcohol and violence is well established and a ban on alcohol sales may result in a reduction in incidents of murder, gender-based violence and trauma events such as road accidents and assaults, and for this reason can have an immediate impact on hospital capacity,” said Winde.

Uta Lehmann, health director at UWC, said: “It seems to me that the renewed ban on alcohol (and the curfew) were inevitable. The lifting of the booze ban had an immediate effect on emergency rooms in health facilities in the metro, and I spoke to several health-care workers who were livid about the avoidable increase in workloads.