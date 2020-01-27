Cape Town - "Our security team works tirelessly to ensure maximum security measures are put in place."
This came from the management of open-air entertainment venue Rands on Monday following a weekend shooting in the area.
Police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the shooting of four people, which left one dead outside on Makabeni Road at about 11.15pm on Saturday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation following a shooting incident.
The management at Rands issued the statement to clarify: