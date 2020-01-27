Our team works tirelessly to ensure maximum security, says Rands









"We wish to ensure you - our customers - that our goal is to prioritize your safety by all means possible, at all times," said Rands management. Picture: Rands/Facebook Cape Town - "Our security team works tirelessly to ensure maximum security measures are put in place." This came from the management of open-air entertainment venue Rands on Monday following a weekend shooting in the area. Police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the shooting of four people, which left one dead outside on Makabeni Road at about 11.15pm on Saturday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation following a shooting incident. The management at Rands issued the statement to clarify:

The shooting incident did not take place within our premises as rumoured on social media and related platforms. It is only unfortunate that the shooting which took lives, took place in a day where we celebrated with locals and our regular customers, our newly refurbished space and other upgrades.

The matter is currently being investigated by SAPS to ensure that those responsible for these gruesome murders, are brought to book.

The rumours about the shooting taking place in out parking lot, are also untrue. Our security team works tirelessly to ensure maximum security measures are put in place.

"We wish to extend our sincere condolences to families whose loved ones met their demise in such an unfortunate fashion. May justice prevail," the establishment said.

"We wish to ensure you - our customers - that our goal is to prioritize your safety by all means possible, at all times.

"Rands continues being a home for all and we have more exciting surprised for you in 2020. We are looking forward to sharing many memories with you this year and in years to come."

* The Cape Argus reported on Monday morning that the shooting took place at Rands, and not Makabeni road. We apologise for error.