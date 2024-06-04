Ousted Cape Agulhas mayor Paul Swart still expected to serve as a councillor

Cape Town - Ousted Cape Agulhas mayor Paul Swart is still expected to serve as a councillor in the municipality after he was removed from his position for misconduct. Swart was axed as mayor last week during a motion of no confidence, in which six of 10 councillors voted in favour of his removal, with four against it.

IOL reported that municipal manager Eben Phillips said despite Swart’s removal, he would remain a councillor and that deputy mayor Raymond Ross would act in the capacity until a new mayor was appointed at a special council meeting set for June 7. Investigations into Swart centred on a payment of R30 000 that he allegedly transferred to Elim Community Trust in 2021 while being a property owner in Elim, which made him a beneficiary of the trust. It was revealed the funds were used to build an Arts and Craft Centre and to refurbish the guest house, which included the installation of burglar bars, and the purchasing of cutlery.

The Elim Trust had not been registered as a business with the council. During his time as mayor, he received accolades and the disciplinary committee said he should’ve been aware of how the code of conduct worked. They said in reaching their decision that Swart did not provide an explanation, and that in order to run a clear administration, the committee recommended the MEC for local government remove him as a councillor.

Swart, in relation to his first charge, was accused of failing to disclose an interest in the Elim Morawiese Gemeenskap Trust to the council or one of the committees as in accordance with the councillors code of conduct. He was also charged for not performing his duties in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act, relating to his responsibilities as a mayor. Swart pleaded not guilty to the charges.