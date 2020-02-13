Outa legal project manager Andrea Korff said: “We tasked independent consultants to take water samples as part of our ongoing investigation and, according to our sample reports dated 23/01/2020 and 03/02/2020, water pollution sources point to the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works and an identified structure believed to be a sewage lift station. These results identify the City as one of the main culprits of sewage contamination in the Milnerton Lagoon catchment.”
“The Potsdam sample was a diluted sample taken just downstream from the discharge point and the E coli levels are far above the legal requirement,” she said. Resident associations had reached out to Outa.
Recently, the City announced plans to upgrade the facility, which was scheduled for completion in 2025. The City said the plant was not the primary cause of the pollution and there were various sources of pollution.
The City identified Montague Gardens, Dunoon, Doornbach and Phoenix as major contributors to the pollution of the lagoons, and has developed preliminary plans to intercept and divert water from the two main canals serving these areas. Resident associations had reached out to Outa for help in finding a solution to the problem by applying pressure on the City to fix the environmental issue.