Outa urges councils to reduce property rates amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is calling on municipalities countrywide to reduce property rates under the State of Disaster declared because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Outa said the coronavirus had hit the pockets of residents countrywide. Outa’s strategy and organisation development executive, Julius Kleynhans, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on businesses and individuals and will continue to do so for months to come. “Municipalities around the country have the ability to assist South Africans financially by cutting or reducing property rates on their municipal bill.” Kleynhans said the temporary relief the organisation is petitioning for is contained in the Local Government Municipal Property Rates Act 6 of 2004.

“Thousands of people have lost their jobs or a significant part of their income, and not all property owners can afford to keep paying property rates due to the unprecedented economic fallout of Covid-19.

“We have received calls from people who have to choose between putting food on their tables or paying property rates, and municipalities can legally assist by reducing property rates or giving temporary exemption until such time as the State of Disaster declaration has been lifted,” he said.

Outa has started a petition and urged residents to sign it so that municipalities can provide relief.

SA Local Government Association (Salga), said municipalities could expect a 5% drop in payment rates, which will cost an estimated R14 billion. Salga said the lockdown will result in job losses and reduced income, which will impact municipal revenues with reduced collection-levels, and consequent the inability to meet financial obligations.

It stressed the chances of a reduction in revenue from water and electricity due to reduced consumption, and closure of companies and businesses. It also said a loss of revenue was expected from rental of municipal facilities due to the lockdown.

In Cape Town, the City council has resolved to grant indigent relief to property owners who have lost their jobs and with a household income of less than R6 000 a month.

