Outcry after paramedics ‘left traumatised’ following attack in Westlake

Cape Town - Police are investigating an attack on an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ambulance after paramedics were stoned while attending to an incident in Westlake on Sunday. Ward councillor, Carolynne Franklin, said the unprovoked attack happened at 10am and the crew were left traumatised.

“The reprehensible incident took place in Westlake Village at approximately 10am. There were no physical injuries to the crew but the ambulance has been damaged. “The crew have been removed from shift and offered counselling. I urge the SAPS to work with the community to bring the perpetrators to book. “This cannot be allowed to happen, at any time of the day, in any suburb in Cape Town.”

Health Department spokesperson Dwayne Evans said the crew were attending to an emergency call when they were stoned. “We do not know the reason nor rationale behind this attack. While there were no physical injuries, attacks like these often affect our committed Emergency Medical Services personnel with unseen emotional distress and increased anxiety. “We have provided counselling to the staff involved in this shocking incident, and appeal to anybody with information about this incident to report it to the SAPS.

“Only minor damages to the vehicle have been reported as our trained professionals were able to evade the majority of the stones directed at them.” Paramedics narrowly escaped a group of robbers in Westlake yesterday. The vehicle was damaged. This is the stoned used at the time .pic supplied Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed a case has been opened and said: “Kirstenhof police are investigating a malicious damage to property case following an incident involving EMS personnel on Sunday. “No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is still ongoing.”

EMS operations manager Shakira Hartley said they were committed to working with communities but there have been nearly 40 attacks over the past year. “The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness is committed to working together with communities to improve the health of all our citizens,” Hartley said. “Emergency cases require life-saving interventions by highly trained and dedicated Emergency Medical Services personnel in a safe environment.