Outcry over big jump in earnings of six Cape Town Stadium board members

Cape Town - Opposition parties in the city council have raised concerns over the remuneration of six board members of the Cape Town Stadium that has increased by almost 70%. The six board members, who are not permanent, had their total earnings jump from R200 000 to R320 000 a year. Peter-John Veldhuizen, who serves as the chairperson of the board along with Viola Manuel, Samkelo Blom, Martin van Staden, Limia Essop and Johan Dique earned R385 000 in total in the 2019 financial year. ACDP caucus leader Grant Haskin said: “We feel the increase is questionable and premature since the board is still new and since their performance, compared to council’s expectations, remains somewhat lacking. They’ve been able to achieve little in terms of the bottom-line demand of increasing income and decreasing expenditure.” According to the stadium’s financial statements, John Veldhuizen earns R73 738, while Manuel earns R115 341 and Dique R45 395. Essop receives R44 549, Bloem R65 597 and Van Staden R40 380.

Haskin said it’s still early to say conclusively whether the board is a waste of money, “but they’re certainly being remunerated at a level that legitimises council’s high expectations. They must produce or face being replaced,” he said.

Cope’s Farouk Cassim said: “I wish I knew what they were doing. My big worry is that we are not getting anything in return for this. We are paying so much and we don’t seem to be breaking even. The City cannot justify this because they are managing an entity that’s making a loss. No one is saying they can’t have board members, but board members are measured on the service they provide.”

Cape Town Stadium, which cost R4.4 billion to build, last year cost almost R80 million to maintain and only managed to generate R22m in income, with ratepayers forking out R55.1m - up from R27m the previous year - to keep the white elephant going. The City announced that from February 1, 2021, WP Rugby would become the stadium’s anchor tenant, potentially for the next 99 years.

The City’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for finance, Ian Neilson, said the board members provided a strategic oversight function over the governance and business affairs of the entity.

