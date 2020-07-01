Outcry over Langa Clinic's Covid-19 protocols

Cape Town - Residents have accused Langa Clinic's management of negligence and failing to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. This after a cleaner was understood to have contracted the virus. The residents claimed that the clinic manager had asked untrained staff to clean, and that they were only given cleaning liquid and bicarbonate of soda to “disinfect” surfaces. There has been six Covid-19 cases at the facility, with one in ICU, this past week. Londiwe Nkohliso said: “I have complained several times to the area manager, who said they will enforce customer service training, however it got worse.

"Other patients are defaulting their medications because of the degrading treatment they receive from the clinic."

Mayco member for Community Service and Health Zahid Badroodien said that precautionary measures were adhered to at the clinic.

Staff were screened daily and those who screen positive were sent home, he added.

Badroodien said the number of patients accessing the facility was restricted to 10 per service area, and the wearing of masks was enforced as all staff have been issued with personal protective equipment.

“Cleaning staff follow the guidelines, eg cleaning of touch surfaces, etc. The employees who have not attended the infection prevention and control training were used to clean all lower risk areas, while senior workers who were trained in infection prevention and control were used to clean high-risk areas,” he said.

The Langa Development Forum said Badroodien's response was unsatisfactory as it did not indicate "any form of verification of facts from those who were affected, infected and afflicted".

Chairperson Mangaliso Mdlalo said the City’s response was also defensive “with absolute disrespect and contempt to the whistle-blowers”.

“I’m not convinced that the life and well-being of black lives matter in Langa according to his response,” he said.

Langa's Covid-19 monitor Anele Gqasana escalated the matter to the Human Rights Commission, and said Commissioner Chris Nissen was set to visit the clinic today.

